Weather: Overcast autumn weather in Saxony

by admin
The leaves of a blackberry bush are covered with drops of dew. photo

© Robert Michael/dpa/Symbolic image

People in Saxony can expect overcast skies in the next few days. Thursday starts with only a few clouds and mostly dry, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced in the morning. In the afternoon the clouds increase and rain starts to appear, especially in the evening. During the day there can be stormy gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour on the Fichtelberg. The maximum temperatures are 12 to 15 degrees, in the mountains 8 to 12 degrees.

Friday night will be very cloudy and it may rain. From the second half of the night onwards, precipitation will decrease from the west. Temperatures fall to 10 to 6 degrees, in the mountains to 3 degrees. It will be cloudy on Friday. The rain slowly eases over the course of the day and the clouds clear up a little. The maximum temperatures are 9 to 12 degrees, in the mountains 4 to 9 degrees.

Saturday night will also remain cloudy and free of precipitation, with minimum temperatures of 6 to 4, and up to one degree in the mountains. There can be squalls on the Fichtelberg. It will remain cloudy and free of precipitation on Saturday. The maximum temperatures are 11 to 14 degrees, in the mountains 5 to 10 degrees.

