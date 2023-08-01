Weather Rain and thunderstorms in Thuringia



The weather in Thuringia will be changeable in the coming days. Tuesday starts covered with rain, which moves eastwards at noon, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced in the morning. In the south of the Thuringian Forest there can be continuous and heavy rain until noon. It will also be uncomfortable in the rest of Thuringia from midday: The DWD then expects repeated showers and thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate to gusty, with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour on the ridges. The maximum temperatures are 19 to 22 degrees, in the mountains 13 to 19 degrees.

During the night of Wednesday the showers decrease and it loosens up a bit. The temperatures drop to 11 to 14 degrees. Wednesday is forecast to start cloudy, with clouds and rain increasing from the west. The maximum temperatures are 20 to 23 degrees, in the mountains 14 to 20 degrees.

Thursday night will be overcast with showers and thunderstorms. The temperatures drop to 10 to 14 degrees. It will also be partly cloudy on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in the afternoon. Moderate to gusty winds will blow from the southwest. The maximum temperatures are 20 to 24 degrees, in the mountains 14 to 19 degrees.

