Weather remains changeable, but is getting warmer

The weather will remain changeable in the coming week but will warm up, Geosphere Austria forecast on Sunday.

Am Monday morning In the west and along the northern side of the Alps, dense clouds usually predominate and it rains or snows at times. Further to the east and south, sun and clouds change throughout the day, but in Lower Austria, Vienna and northern Burgenland it can rain again in the afternoon. In the morning it is one to eight degrees, later nine to 17 degrees.

Am Tuesday the sun usually only shines longer in the far west and south-west. Dense clouds predominate everywhere else and some rain is to be expected, especially in the north and east. The snow line is between 1,300 and 1,600 meters above sea level. After early temperatures of two to ten degrees, nine to 16 degrees are expected during the course of the day.

Am Wednesday it remains somewhat unstable. Although the sunny phases will be longer than recently, rain showers are still to be planned for, especially in the east. The lows are three to ten degrees, the highs eleven to 17 degrees.

Also the Thursday appears changeable. Dense cloud fields sometimes pass through repeatedly and the sun only shows up occasionally. Rain showers are also to be expected. The day begins at two to eight degrees, and the thermometer climbs to eleven to 16 degrees as the day progresses.

Am Freitag generally a fairly nice day is expected, the sun often shines and during the day it gets a little warmer again. However, it is not undisturbed everywhere. A few heavier clouds may show up at times. Local rain showers are also possible, according to Geosphere Austria, the inclination for this is highest in the south-west from today’s perspective. The early temperatures are likely to be two to six degrees and the daily highs will reach twelve to 19 degrees.

