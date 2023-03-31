Home News Weather – Tomorrow mostly overcast with further precipitation
Weather – Tomorrow mostly overcast with further precipitation

Weather – Tomorrow mostly overcast with further precipitation

The weather: Overcast at night, partly heavy showers. Lows 9 to 3 degrees. Mostly overcast during the day with further precipitation, decreasing in the afternoon from the north. Loose clouds at the edge of the Alps. 9 to 13, in the extreme north 5 to 9 degrees.

01.04.2023

Deutschlandfunk in Cologne (Deutschlandradio © Markus Bollen)

The further prospects:
Often sunny or partly cloudy in the north and west on Sunday. Mostly cloudy in the east and south with occasional rain. 5 to 10 degrees, with the highest values ​​in the west.

This message was broadcast on April 1st, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

