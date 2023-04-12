Home News Weather warning from the DWD for northern Hesse: There is a risk of severe thunderstorms
News

by admin
Heavy thunderstorms can brew in Kassel and the surrounding area on Wednesday. According to the German Weather Service, downpours and squalls are also possible.

Kassel – Dangerous storms are to be expected in northern Hesse. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns on Wednesday (April 12) in several regions around Kassel before a strong thunderstorm with local lightning strikes. Trees could also be uprooted and roofs damaged. “Pay special attention to falling branches, roof tiles or objects,” the weather experts say.

The weather experts also warn of lightning strikes (symbol image).

© Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

According to the DWD, there are also occasional downpours in northern Hesse, which can lead to brief traffic delays. Storm gusts with speeds of up to 75 km/h are also possible.

Affected by the warning are:

  • Warning until 5.30 p.m.:
  • Giessen district
  • Kreis Waldeck-Frankenberg
  • Lahn-Dill district
  • District of Marburg-Biedenkopf
  • District of Limburg-Weilburg
  • Hochtaunuskreis
  • Warning until 6 p.m.:
  • Main-Taunus district
  • Schwalm-Eder district

Weather in northern Hesse: According to the DWD, low-pressure areas over western Europe are responsible for the thunderstorms

According to the weather experts, the reason for the thunderstorms in Kassel and the surrounding area are low-pressure areas over western Europe and the nearby Atlantic. For the time being, these will ensure a changeable weather character with showers and storms.

The warning initially applies on Wednesday (April 12) until 5:30 p.m., but may be extended depending on the weather conditions. Further thunderstorms and storms must also be expected on Thursday (April 13), as reported by the DWD. The weather in Kassel and the surrounding area is expected to remain changeable for the rest of the week. (tt)

List of rubrics: © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

