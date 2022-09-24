It will not be a weekend of excursions or trips out of town. In fact, starting from Saturday evening in the province of Treviso and on the coastal and eastern sectors of the Veneto region abundant rainfall which will join the winds of Scirocco.

The bulletin issued byArpav it is clear how i am forecast models. «The most intense phase is expected from late Saturday evening» highlights Arpav, «in particular on the southern and coastal areas, where the showers may be locally intense and persistent».

The warning spread to everyone: “Between late afternoon / evening on Saturday and early morning on Sunday, unstable / disturbed weather with widespread rainfall, also of a downpour or local storm, especially on the central-eastern plain and above all on the coast, where more intense and persistent local phenomena with even consistent / abundant quantities are not excluded ».