Home News Weather warnings for the weekend on the plains and coast
News

Weather warnings for the weekend on the plains and coast

by admin
Weather warnings for the weekend on the plains and coast

It will not be a weekend of excursions or trips out of town. In fact, starting from Saturday evening in the province of Treviso and on the coastal and eastern sectors of the Veneto region abundant rainfall which will join the winds of Scirocco.

The bulletin issued byArpav it is clear how i am forecast models. «The most intense phase is expected from late Saturday evening» highlights Arpav, «in particular on the southern and coastal areas, where the showers may be locally intense and persistent».

The warning spread to everyone: “Between late afternoon / evening on Saturday and early morning on Sunday, unstable / disturbed weather with widespread rainfall, also of a downpour or local storm, especially on the central-eastern plain and above all on the coast, where more intense and persistent local phenomena with even consistent / abundant quantities are not excluded ».

See also  Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope August 4/10 2022

You may also like

Seats open from 7 to 23 How to...

Guiyang Telecom: Promoting resumption of work, production and...

Flood Marche, force roadblock and invests voluntary

Car goes off the road in Muzzana, the...

Cortina, falls and hits his head at the...

From Nadef to the maneuver: thus the deadlines...

In the Monterosa ski area the prices for...

Public opinion on quarantine charges caused an uproar...

Political elections 2022, can Covid positives vote? The...

The gift list was sent to the parent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy