Web Analytics Italy | Agency for digital Italy

Web Analytics Italia (WAI) is the national platform, based on the Matomo open source software, created by the Agency for Digital Italy and made available to public administrations to monitor real-time statistics on visitors to their websites.

In recent days, reports have been received regarding alleged transfers of personal data to non-European countries, via the WAI platform.

AgID specifies that no transfer of personal data is made to non-European countries through the application, in compliance with current European Union and national legislation on the protection of personal data.

The analytical data acquired through WAI does not identify or make identifiable, directly or indirectly, a natural person; in consideration of the application of anonymisation techniques, full compliance with the aforementioned legislation is ensured.

Public administrations and citizens are therefore reassured that the WAI platform provides a service that complies with current legislation.

