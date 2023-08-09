Webb observed Earendel, the farthest star, making an unexpected discovery » Science News

Discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope, Earendel, the most distant star currently known, was also observed by the James Webb telescope. With the NIRCam instrument, Webb revealed characteristics of the star’s type and mass. Located in the galaxy known as the Arc of Sunrise, Earendel (Morning Star in Old English) is so far away that its light took 12.9 billion years to reach us. Therefore, it can only be observed with the help of a gravitational lens formed by the galaxy cluster WHL0137-08. The cluster lies between Earth and Earendel and is so massive that it distorted the fabric of spacetime, creating gravitational lensing that amplified the star’s light. The lens caused other features of the galaxy to appear in multiplied images, while Earendel appeared as a single bright spot in Webb’s image.

This feature has led astronomers to estimate that the light of star has been magnified at least 4,000 times and that it is extremely small. Furthermore, NIRCam revealed that Earendel is a massive B-type star, more than twice as hot as our Sun and a million times as luminous. It is common for massive stars to have nearby stars, and perhaps this is the case for Earendel. But astronomers didn’t expect to find another object near this star. Even so, her colors seem to indicate that she is accompanied by one colder and redder star. The expansion of the universe has caused the light from the possible star to stretch to wavelengths longer than those visible from Hubble’s instruments. Therefore, it only appeared in Webb’s data. The NIRCam instrument has also revealed some interesting details in the galaxy, such as star-forming regions and small star clusters, up to 10 light-years in diameter. Gravitational lensing has made the stellar nursery appear with its image stretched and it appears to be less than 5 million years old. The smaller bright dots visible on either side of Earendel are images of an old star cluster. It appears to be at least 10 million light-years in diameter, and its stars have been held together by gravity, indicating that the cluster likely still exists. The articles with the results of the observations have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.