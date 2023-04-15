The Weberzeile shopping center in Rieder, which belongs to SES, has reported its best year in terms of sales since opening in 2015. The approximately 50 shops generated more than 76 million euros for the first time in the previous year, which means an increase of 16 percent compared to 2021 and also tops the sales from before the pandemic.

Visitor frequency has increased by eight percent year-on-year. “The increased number of visitors shows us that we are one of the most popular shopping destinations in the region,” says Christoph Vormair, center manager at Weberzeile. “For the first time since the center opened, sales exceeded 76 million euros.”

The “Rieder Schwanthaler-Zehner” shopping voucher, which can be used to pay in around 250 Rieder shops, is also developing very successfully. In total, vouchers worth almost 3.8 million euros were sold last year.

The Weberzeile builds on energy efficiency, on the roof of the shopping center there is a 520 kWp photovoltaic system that covers 40 percent of the center’s annual electricity requirements.

According to Weberzeile, the increased number of visitors and the lifting of all corona measures have brought increased influx to the Planet Lollipop children’s adventure world, especially in the second half of the year. Around 18,000 children were cared for last year and more than 300 birthday parties were celebrated.

