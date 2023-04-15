Home » Webinar “Dynamic Open Data from Sensors and IoT: Standards and Best Practices”
News

Webinar “Dynamic Open Data from Sensors and IoT: Standards and Best Practices”

by admin

Il April 20th the webinar will be held Dynamic open data from sensors and IoT: standards and best practices, dedicated to dynamic data subject to frequent or real-time updates, one of the most valuable types of data for re-use purposes, identified in the legislation on open data and in the Guidelines being adopted by AgID.

The training session will focus on a particular type of data that is increasingly important for the management and analysis of environmental phenomena: data from sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) systems in order to illustrate what is being done at to ensure that data from heterogeneous platforms and solutions are shared in an interoperable manner. The practical experiences already started by some Italian companies will also be told.

The recipients of the cycle are made up of the Digital Transformation Managers (RTDs) of the Administrations, the open data representatives of the PA and public and private companies that provide public services under concession as well as all those who are interested in or deal with open data.

Program and registration (by 20 April at 8:30)

This online seminar is part of the cycle of webinars created by the Information and training project for the digital transition for the implementation of the “Italia Login – the citizen’s house” project under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020

See also  Paris, Draghi welcomed by Macron: "We will talk about Afghanistan and the future"

You may also like

Title: “My Constitution, the guarantor of my freedom”

Palmiranos bet on “Urban Peace”

Crime Victims Foundation. Alongside the victims of feminicides,...

In the second match of the T20 series,...

Cosecha del Axis visualized the ventures of the...

Municipality of Naples – Extension of the deadline...

Two prostitutes arrested for extorting rich married men...

Prosecutor’s Office relocates officials who work in the...

Maduro will not attend the International Conference on...

What is known about the suspect of leaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy