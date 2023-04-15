Webinar “Dynamic Open Data from Sensors and IoT: Standards and Best Practices”

Il April 20th the webinar will be held Dynamic open data from sensors and IoT: standards and best practices, dedicated to dynamic data subject to frequent or real-time updates, one of the most valuable types of data for re-use purposes, identified in the legislation on open data and in the Guidelines being adopted by AgID.

The training session will focus on a particular type of data that is increasingly important for the management and analysis of environmental phenomena: data from sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) systems in order to illustrate what is being done at to ensure that data from heterogeneous platforms and solutions are shared in an interoperable manner. The practical experiences already started by some Italian companies will also be told.

The recipients of the cycle are made up of the Digital Transformation Managers (RTDs) of the Administrations, the open data representatives of the PA and public and private companies that provide public services under concession as well as all those who are interested in or deal with open data.

Program and registration (by 20 April at 8:30)

This online seminar is part of the cycle of webinars created by the Information and training project for the digital transition for the implementation of the “Italia Login – the citizen’s house” project under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020