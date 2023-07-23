Home » Webinar on breast prevention in the areas of the “Land of Fires”
Webinar on breast prevention in the areas of the “Land of Fires”

Il July 26thfrom 16.30 to 18.30, will be held on webinar of the training cycle Health InFormation dedicated to the theme of breast prevention in the areas of the “Land of Fires”.

The initiative is primarily reserved for participants in the training course for health directors and UOC directors.

For the subscriptions write to formezpa.webinaruoc@gmail.com, by July 24th

