The webinar dedicated to the pilot area of ​​Valmarecchia and Valconca as part of the European project Take it slow will be held on Tuesday 14 March, from 14.30 to 16.

An awareness-raising and incentive initiative for the establishment of renewable energy communities by businesses, citizens and local authorities. During the meeting, all the information relating to the functioning of the communities which allow to reduce the costs of energy consumption will be provided thanks to the interventions of experts and professionals of Art-ER which it manages on behalf of Region il information Help Desk service Certhe information desk available to citizens, businesses and all subjects interested in the topic.

Il progetto Take it slow

Take it slow è un strategic tourism project funded by the European cooperation programme Interreg Italy – Croatiaof which the Emilia-Romagna Region is a partnerdesigned to manage and promote the Adriatic regions as an integrated, sustainable, accessible, green and slow-moving destination based on enhancement of tangible and intangible natural and cultural heritageespecially with regard to his inland and rural areas.

The keywords of the project can be summarized in sustainabilitylinked to the concept of environmental quality and the tourist product, smartrepresenting the theme of support for innovation and digitization, e slowfor slow tourism, which represents a way of giving value to the travel experience by favoring human experiences, relationships with local communities and choosing different ways of visiting (e.g. villages, cycle tourism, paths, trekking, nature, food and wine).

> Sign up for the webinar