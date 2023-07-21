Wedding party escalates: mass brawl in Hagen – Ruhr area – news

Traces of the escalation can still be seen in Hagen-Haspe today: there are chairs in a bush in front of the event hall, and there are police markings on the floor. 80 guests actually came to celebrate, but nothing came of it.

First there was a mass brawl in the wedding hall, in which up to 40 people are said to have been involved. Then it apparently continued in front of the building in Hagen-Haspe: A 39-year-old man from Mönchengladbach is said to have driven a car into a crowd. Six people were slightly injured, including the driver.

Police in large numbers there

Because the situation was very confusing, the police had to move out in large numbers, even asking for support from neighboring towns. Two men were taken into custody.

Injured and arrested during escalation in Hagen

The 39-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is due to be brought before a magistrate today. This was requested by the public prosecutor’s office in Hagen. A homicide commission was set up.

It is still unclear why the celebration got out of hand. According to the landlord of the wedding location, it should have been a wedding party from Mönchengladbach.

