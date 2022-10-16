Listen to the audio version of the article

The latest Unioncamere-Anpal data on the labor market have turned on a red light. In the fourth quarter of the year, the forecasts of companies on new hires are very negative, with generalized double-digit declines in core sectors such as manufacturing. An alarm that follows the one, launched in recent days, by Inps and Istat, which highlighted a wide use of Cigs and a reduction in employment. For this reason, in the first 100 days of the new Meloni government, work will be a priority. As stated openly by the experts of Fdi, Lega and Fi. The objectives are two. First: reduce the rigidities that are penalizing companies. Second: to encourage new job opportunities, especially among the unemployed, young people and women.

Stopped labor market

Let’s start with the numbers. According to the Excelsior bulletin, branded Unioncamere-Anpal, just over 1.2 million admissions were scheduled in October-December, 10.4% less (-141.130 units, to be exact) compared to the same last three months in 2021. Compared to last year, manufacturing companies expect -28% of admissions (-36,720 units); and in the October-December quarter -26.5 per cent (-86,450).

These are decidedly worrying data that coincide with the picture detected by the main sector observers considering, as INPS recalled in recent weeks, that in the first eight months of the year, January-August, over 400 million hours were authorized total of social safety nets, between CIG and FIS, which can be estimated, has calculated the Uil, in more than 314 thousand workers in cash at zero hours, and that the Cigs is in constant growth, + 29.16% of hours required (always in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period 2021). To all this is added the double and consecutive drop in employment reported by Istat, in the provisional data, in July (-22 thousand units) and in August (-74 thousand). The effects of the economic situation, linked to the war in Ukraine, are impacting the labor market, which was recovering in the first months of 2022.

Restyling in sight for citizenship income

Among the first interventions announced by the center-right majority (if it becomes a government) is the restyling of citizenship income to link it more and better to active policies, the leg that is not working today. From what is learned, the measure will remain intact in its guise of fighting poverty. On the other hand, it will change for those who are “employable”: among the hypotheses under consideration a more stringent conditionality to restart the active search for work. A central role will return to having the municipalities able to better address the measure. The restyling will also serve to recover resources to be allocated to other interventions. In fact, having cost almost 23 billion since its inception and with more than 30 billion already accounted for between now and 2029, citizenship income should already see its dowry reduced by at least a third, if not more, in the short term.

Amendments to the Transparency Decree

Another chapter “very attentive” from the center right concerns the Transparency decree, in force since August 13, which together with the explanatory circular and Faq of the Ministry of Labor, unloads on employers a load of abnormal and partly useless obligations to achieve the goal to inform workers about their conditions of employment, provided for by the EU directive, which the Italian legislation acknowledges, but often going further. All companies have raised a cry of alarm. Fdi, Lega and Fi have picked up the message, and announced a quick corrective action to simplify, putting the postponement to the contracts back at the center.