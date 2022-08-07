Listen to the audio version of the article

Partial exemption from employee contributions of 1.2% may apply to each employee for the second half of 2022 in total from a minimum of 50 euros for wages equal to 10 thousand euros to a maximum of 127 euros for wages equal to 35 thousand euros. This means an average monthly benefit for each worker of 13 euros: just over 7 euros net per month for the lowest salary range and over 18 euros net for the highest salary.

These are the first projections that translate the Government intervention contained in the Aid bis decree, approved on 4 August by the Council of Ministers, into concrete numbers, which increases the initial contribution discount of 0 to 2% for the second half of 2022, 8% effective from 1 January 2022 until the end of the year. From the table below it is understood that the benefit is not particularly significant for the lowest wages. In fact, in the range between 10 thousand euros and 20 thousand euros gross (corresponding to an average monthly salary of 1,150 euros gross), the net monthly benefit is between 7 euros and 12 euros. This means that in the period covered by the law, i.e. between July and December 2022, these salary bands will obtain an overall net benefit between € 50 and € 85.

More benefits for salaries close to 30 thousand euros

The greatest advantage is obtained with a gross annual salary close to 30 thousand euros with a net saving in the period of 127.64 euros (18.23 euros per month). A few hundredths of a difference is the net monthly benefit for workers with a gross annual salary of 35 thousand euros which obtains a monthly benefit of 18.20 euros and over the period equal to 127.37. In other words, the 1.2% discount on workers’ contributions is worth less than the net bonus of 200 euros that was paid to workers during the month of July. Salaries of up to € 32,500 follow, which have a monthly benefit of € 16.90 and a total of € 118.27.

What does the contribution clash foresee

On the merits, the contribution discount provided for by article 19 of the draft of the Aid Decree bis relating to the “Partial exemption of social security contributions to be paid by employees” establishes that “for the pay periods from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 , including the thirteenth or related accruals paid in the aforementioned pay periods, the exemption on the share of social security contributions for the disability, old age and survivors dependent on the worker referred to in Article 1, paragraph 121, of the law of 30 December 2021 , no. 234, increased by 1.2% per cent ». The cited article refers to employment relationships – with the exclusion of domestic employment relationships -, with a taxable salary, parameterised on a monthly basis for thirteen months within the monthly amount of 2,692 euros (increased, for the competence of the month of December of the rate of thirteenth). No problem on the pension front, as the draft of the law establishes that in consideration of the exceptionality of the measure, the rate of calculation of pension benefits remains unchanged.

Minister Franco: 1.2 billion operation

The operation, according to what was anticipated by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco at a press conference, has a cost of 1.2 billion euros. A figure deemed insufficient by the unions who found political support in the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, who asked for more resources, during the conversion of the Decree into law, also resorting to a higher taxation of extra-profits for energy companies, a hypothesis that at the moment it appears unrealistic considering that the Government is concentrated on recovering the unpaid amount of the tax which, with the existing rate, at 25%, has collected only a tenth of what was expected, as anticipated by this newspaper. Moreover, in the conversion into law in September, a lightning examination is foreseen for the Decree.