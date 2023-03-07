Home News Wednesday 8 March press conference to present the “Women and work” measures
Wednesday 8 March press conference to present the "Women and work" measures

Wednesday 8 March press conference to present the "Women and work" measures
Wednesday 8 March press conference to present the "Women and work" measures – Autonomous Region of Sardinia

Cagliari, 6 March 2023 – Wednesday 8 March, at 9.20, in the conference room of “Sa Manifattura”, in Viale Regina Margherita 33 in Cagliari, the regional labor councilor Ada Lai, on the occasion of the International Day of Women’s Rights, will present the measures “Women and Work”, aimed at promoting female employment.

