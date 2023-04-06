With the aim of better enforcement and control of extended environmental producer responsibility, obligations are also increasingly affecting online marketplaces. From July 1st, 2023, eBay, Amazon and Co. will have to make the correct registration of electrical appliances check against WEEE numbers and block non-compliant offers. As announced by the Amazon platform, WEEE numbers must be deposited there by June 5th, 2023 at the latest. Find out more about the background here.

I. New marketplace audit requirements for Electrical appliances from 07/01/2023

The extended manufacturer responsibility under environmental law, which in Germany puts packaging, batteries and electrical appliances subject to various collection and recycling obligations, naturally faces major enforcement problems on online marketplaces.

According to legal regulations, the product categories covered are only marketable if the person placing the product on the market duly fulfills all environmental requirements, in particular the correct registration.

However, more and more traders from non-EU countries, especially from the Far East, are also offering goods on online marketplaces without complying with the obligations of extended producer responsibility and without being accessible to EU market surveillance authorities.

For this reason, obligations for online marketplace operators are gradually being codified to check that the goods on offer are recorded correctly under environmental law and to block offers that are not legally compliant.

For packaging already established by mandatory proof of LUCID registration, a Compulsory inspection from July 1st, 2023 after § 6 Para. 2 No. 2 ElektroG also with regard to the proper manufacturer registration for electrical and electronic equipment established.

From now on, marketplaces will only be obliged to allow trade in electrical and electronic equipment if the respective provider can prove that the goods have been properly registered.

In practice, the verification is carried out Query and comparison of the WEEE registration number carried out, which is assigned in Germany in the course of the electronic law registration at the Stiftung Elektro-Altgeräte Register (ear).

II. Amazon: Deposit of WEEE numbers by June 5th, 2023

In order to prepare for the deadline of July 1st, 2023 for the entry into force of the inspection obligations and to be able to ensure systematic recording and administration, Amazon WEEE numbers for electrical and electronic devices must be available up to no later than Monday, June 5th, 2023to be deposited.

This is according to a statement from Amazon.

From June 5th, 2023, Amazon will begin to block affected offers for which a WEEE number has not been properly stored.

III. Not only Manufacturer but also dealers affected

The obligation to carry out your own electrical registration and therefore to have your own WEEE number only affects “manufacturers” within the meaning of the ElektroG.

Manufacturer is after § 3 No. 9 ElektroG, who, regardless of the sales method, including the means of distance communication within the meaning of § 312c paragraph 2 of the Civil Code, electrical or electronic equipment

manufactures under his name or brand and offers within Germany or

has them designed or manufactured and offers them under his name or trademark within Germany, or

another Manufacturer offers under its own name or brand in Germany or resells it commercially, in which case it is not considered Manufacturer View is when the name or brand of the actual manufacturer according to appears on the device or

offers under its own name or brand in Germany or resells it commercially, in which case it is not considered View is when the name or brand of the actual according to appears on the device or which come from another member state of the European Union or from a third country, are being offered on the German market for the first time or

offers directly to end users in Germany using means of distance communication and is established in another member state of the European Union or a third country

However, all suppliers and thus also mere resellers will be affected by the obligation to enter WEEE numbers for electrical and electronic equipment offered on online marketplaces.

If dealers are not themselves “manufacturers” within the meaning of the ElektroG, they have the WEEE numbers of those registered in Germany Manufacturer to name.

IV. Compliance obligations now

Regardless of when online marketplaces are obliged to check WEEE registrations, retailers have had to ensure for years that all electrical and electronic equipment they offer is properly registered under electrical law.

If there is no proper registration, a traffic ban applies to the devices concerned. So they cannot be traded.

At the same time, missing or inadequate registrations under electrical law are repeatedly the subject of warnings under competition law.

At the latest with a view to the forthcoming testing measures for online marketplaces and trading platforms, electronics retailers and manufacturers should use the extended transition period to check that their products are completely and correctly recorded under electrical law and, if necessary, to take the necessary measures.

What specific steps need to be taken and how best to prepare for the new marketplace audit requirements for Electrical appliances succeeds, we show in this article.

