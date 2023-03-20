Status: 03/20/2023 5:10 p.m The nationwide weeks against racism have been officially opened – this year for the first time in Schwerin. Location of the kick-off event: the castle, the seat of the state parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

With approximately 4,000 events and hands-on offers Municipalities, schools and clubs all over Germany take part. The spectrum ranges from discussion rounds, project days and photo exhibitions to workshops and business games. The problems of discrimination and exclusion that have persisted to this day are addressed.

In Schwerin, those interested can look forward to a discussion on the subject of “City through different eyes” on March 30th in the pillared building at Schweriner Markt. The exhibition “The world is colourful” can be seen in the vineyard school. On Sunday there is a big neighborhood brunch on Berliner Platz.

Rallies and exhibitions in Rostock

The partnership for democracy district of Rostock and the city of Teterow invite you to the start of the international weeks against racism in the town hall of Teterow. At 10 a.m. they want to put up a sticker on the floor in front of the town hall, which should set a sign against racism and draw attention to the days of action. In Rostock, a rally “Together for humanity and human dignity” by the association “Rostock helps” will take place on Tuesday, together with other actors from civil society on Doberaner Platz. The exhibition “THREE STONES” by the author Nils Oskamp will be on display at the Rostock Technical School until April 26th. As a victim of right-wing violence, Nils Oskamp found a way to report on his experience and to present the topic visually.

Workshop: “It wasn’t meant like that at all!”

In Greifswald, the photo exhibition “Life without Racism 2.0” picks up on the everyday experiences of those affected by racism. Lectures and discussions will take place in the Koeppenhaus, including “Anti-Slavic and anti-Eastern European racism: for an eastward expansion of the racism debate”.

A workshop “It wasn’t meant that way! – Understanding and confronting everyday racism” is intended to raise awareness of everyday racism, clarify questions and find better ways of dealing with it.

Motto: “Get involved”

The campaigns until April 2 this year have the motto “Get involved”. The Weeks Against Racism are held annually around the “International Day to Overcome Racial Discrimination”, which the United Nations initiated in 1966. The reason for this was the so-called Sharpeville Massacre. There, on March 21, 1960, a peaceful demonstration against the racist passport laws of the South African apartheid regime was bloodily crushed by the police.