Juraj Malíček

Martin Papšo

Zuzana Piussi

Air

A film based on real events about how the Niké company capitalized on Michael Jordan’s fame when they agreed to collaborate and develop Air Jordan sneakers. Directed by Ben Affleck. He plays there with Matt Damon.

Pope’s Exorcist

Another film based on real events. This time about exorcism. He is chased by Russel Crowe as the Pope’s direct subordinate.

It takes the Musketeers — D’Artagnan

There is probably no need to introduce, perhaps only that this is the first part and there will be one more at the end of the year. French films released in wide distribution are mostly dubbed and this one will be no exception.

Go crazy

Slovak film, feature film by Zuzana Piussi. Also based on reality, or at least inspired by reality. An interview?

Super Mario Bros. see the movie

Film adaptation of the famous computer game. Animated version.

Renfield

Comedy horror, the story of the eternally humiliated servant of Dracula, who must find innocent victims for his master. Dracula is played by Nicolas Cage, takes place in the present day.

Supercela

A disaster movie about a storm chaser who makes a living because it’s become a tourist business, but now a very destructive one is coming. One of Anne Heche’s last films, also starring Alec Baldwin.

Bet on gold

A film about the Casablanca record company, which was behind, for example, the group Kiss. How else – according to reality.

Evil Dead: Rise of Evil

Continuation of the horror series started more than 40 years ago by Sam Raimi (from VHS also known as Forest Ghost)

Mafia Mom

Gangster comedy about an American woman who lives a quiet life until she becomes the boss of the Italian mafia after her deceased grandfather and moves to Italy to take over the business.

Content

A guy in the north of Europe discovers a gold vein at the end of World War II. But the Nazis are also fond of her. Exaggerated extreme brutality in the style of Tommy Wirkol.

