key inflation data from overseas

The world‘s largest economy is in a more advanced phase of the business cycle than Europe. The happenings across the sea may foreshadow what we here on the old continent can expect in the coming months. We are therefore closely following today’s key inflation data from America.

The favorite inflation indicator of the American central bank Fed, the so-called core personal consumption expenditures (in English, core PCE), slowed down to 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Inflation thus continues to gradually and gradually decrease, having reached its peak at the level of 5.4 percent a year ago. The downward trend also surprised the monthly price growth. Analysts had expected a 0.4 percent increase in prices over the last thirty days, the final figure was only 0.3 percent.