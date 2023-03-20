the second biggest bank crash in history

A few days ago, news of Silicon Valley Bank’s problems appeared in the financial markets. These spread like wildfire through social media and depositors took the financial institution by storm. The clients were mainly risky startup companies, for which rising interest rates caused a lack of own funds. So they started withdrawing money from their bank. That bank, as you guessed, was SVB. The larger withdrawals clients made, the more panic spread among depositors. The greater the panic, the more depositors ran to the bank to withdraw their money.

A perfect example of a bank panic and a run on the bank. The very next day, when the financial institution ran into problems, the American regulator took it into receivership. According to official data, this is the second largest collapse of a retail bank since the collapse of Washington Mutual during the deepest depths of the financial crisis in 2008.