.week in the economy: Spring brought ladybugs to Slovakia, banks are doing well and prices are cooling | Economy | .a week

Ladybug in Slovenia

Chains such as Terno, Billa and Tesco will soon have more competition. According to media reports, the Polish retailer Biedronka, which prides itself on extremely low prices, should also visit Slovakia. He plans to open new stores here next year, and it is not yet known what name he will bear in our territory. Biedronka means ladybug in Polish, and shoppers most often compare the brand to our popular Lidl.

Many Slovaks are already intimately familiar with the Biedronka range. Especially in the border villages of northeastern Slovakia, it is a common practice to take advantage of the free border crossing within the European Union and go to buy ordinary food in neighboring Poland. The advantage for locals is mainly the low prices and the non-traditional assortment.