companies around the world are still hiring

The long-awaited new data from the labor market of the world‘s largest economy brought mixed feelings. After an exceptionally strong January, the American labor market continued to create new jobs in February. During the second month, 311,000 new jobs were added. That was well above analysts’ expectations. Despite unexpectedly strong job creation, unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 percent.

Good news is also the gradual return of workers to the economic cycle, when the level of participation in the labor market rose to the highest level since March 2020 – to 62.5 percent. A slight slowdown in the pace of wage growth also has a disinflationary effect. Instead of the expected salary growth of 4.8 percent, they increased by only 4.6 percent. The data came just days after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates on the dollar had to go higher than previously expected.