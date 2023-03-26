Home News .week in the economy: The end is near, Switzerland is on its knees and the giants are still laying off | Economy | .a week
News

.week in the economy: The end is near, Switzerland is on its knees and the giants are still laying off | Economy | .a week

by admin
.week in the economy: The end is near, Switzerland is on its knees and the giants are still laying off | Economy | .a week

turbulence in the Swiss banking market

This week, one of the largest transactions on the banking market in history was baked, carried out and even perfected. Swiss megabank UBS bought its rival Credit Suisse for three billion dollars in an attempt to restore stability to the small country under the Alps and with it to the entire financial system. Last week, long-term withdrawals from troubled Credit Suisse intensified, threatening the historic institution’s imminent collapse. The 167-year-old bank is largely responsible for its problems. Inadequate risk management, financial fraud, monitoring of senior management members by the CEO or massive losses in deals with companies such as Greensill and Archegos are only individual examples of an almost endless series of managerial failures. Bad management, an unconvincing rescue plan and fraud managed to sink one of the most famous and respected banks within a few years. The reputation of Swiss banking will take a long time to recover from this blow.

more layoffs at the Giants

Did you think that technology companies such as Google, Facebook or Amazon have finished downsizing after tens of thousands of workers have been laid off? Well, it doesn’t look like it. This week, Amazon announced another round of massive downsizing.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Restaurateur dies at the age of 35, Pieve in mourning for Cristopher Savio

You may also like

China Will Overtake West in 2023 By CoinTelegraph

Brazil did not swallow its defeat against Morocco...

Italians to the rescue. Magliano and Quira in...

I said it to you, fools, and I...

Juan Daniel Oviedo assured that he would live...

Honduras formally establishes diplomatic ties with China; Taiwan...

Tissot and MotoGP™ in Portimao expand the partnership

“Last year’s annual salary of 2.6 billion” The...

Gustavo Petro announces that he will travel to...

Standard PS5 with and without God of War...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy