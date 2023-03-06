NATIONALS (Special envoy) A total of 410 drunk drivers were delayed this week by the Highway Patrol, as were other motorists who committed various driving violations.

In the week between February 26 and March 4, inspectors from the Highway Patrol carried out the usual road controls at the country level.

As a result of these controls, a total of 670 vehicles were delayed, of which 110 were motorcycles, due to various violations of the Traffic and Road Safety Law.

Of this figure, the largest number corresponds to drunk driving, which totaled 410 sanctioned, according to the report, of some 5,055 breathalyzer tests carried out.

The highest number of drunk driving was registered again, as on previous occasions, in the Central department, amounting to 255 people.

On the other hand, due to lacking a license plate, 16 vehicles were delayed, 71 due to improper overtaking and another 27 due to excessive speed. The remaining figure corresponds to delays due to a positive breathalyzer and other infractions.

Over the course of the week, the Highway Patrol intervened in some 34 road mishaps, of which 17 were recorded without personal injury, 10 with a balance of injuries and 7 with a fatal outcome. 21 people are injured and 8 dead.

