.week of Juraj Petrovič: Tensions around China | Opinions | .a week

the French Rooster and the Chinese Dragon

Emmanuel Macron visited China. It was apparently an exchange of views at the highest level. Only according to Macron’s statements on the plane, it looked like he flew to see Xi Jinping, he exchanged views with him and could fly home again. To say that Europe should worry more about itself and less about conflicts that do not directly affect it, such as between China and Taiwan, is shameful. That any threat to Taiwan’s freedom could be a key risk to the huge number of European industries dependent on Taiwanese chips and other subcontracts is apparently not lost on Macron.

If we forget the basic fact that it is the basic duty of every democratic politician to defend freedom and democracy wherever it is threatened by dictatorship and tyranny. The height of the embarrassment is then the censorship that the Elysee Palace tried to apply when authorizing the interviews that Macron gave on the plane.