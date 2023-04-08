ERNESTO CARDOSO CAMACHO

A new Holy Week is commemorating Christianity throughout the world. The years continue to pass and the tradition remains intact as the validity of the Apostolic and Roman Catholic Church.

Religious beliefs that are inherent to the human being remind us of our fragility and transcendence towards the spiritual. After something more than 2 thousand years, the validity of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of the son of God, invites us to reflect on our personal, family and social conduct. The recurring tragedies that have historically characterized human evolution can never be compared with the meaning of the most forceful display of the redeeming love of Jesus Christ on the cross.

Sacrificially accepting the Father’s will to make eternal life possible, announced by the prophets in the Old Testament, constitutes a sublime message that invites us to reflection and hope.

The undeniable scientific and technological advances achieved by humanity are not enough to rationally explain the great mystery. Only the faith that we inherited in baptism as children of God, leads us to remain confident in the divine mercy that will lead us back to the heavenly homeland.

The recent pandemic that we experienced made us turn our eyes towards the Father Creator and Lord of the universe, since economic and social materialism had blinded us, leading us to think, with a lot of arrogance that we could consider ourselves equal to God, forgetting that we are his children. created in his image and likeness but not equal to him.

With such a proud attitude, humanity has learned a painful but life-giving lesson. Now we recognize again the great power of God who calls us to trust in his mercy of love and forgiveness. This Holy Week of reflection and hope leads us once again to believe in the divine mission of Jesus Christ, who came into the world as true God and true man, born of the Blessed Virgin Mary, by the work and grace of the Holy Spirit, so that with José’s consent, will constitute the Holy Family that will continue to illuminate the darkness of the world, plagued by greed and debauchery where pleasures, selfishness and power are worshiped.

Those who have insistently proclaimed that religion is the opium of the people, will continue in their spiritual blindness, in which only materialism that destroys the true essence and dignity of the human being can fit.