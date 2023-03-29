Home News Week with .week: Did Spišiak make the right move by joining PS? Matovič failed with electoral corruption Company | .a week
News

Week with .week: Did Spišiak make the right move by joining PS? Matovič failed with electoral corruption Company | .a week

by admin
Week with .week: Did Spišiak make the right move by joining PS? Matovič failed with electoral corruption Company | .a week

in the current episode of Týždeň s .těždň, Eugen Korda talked about the events of the last few days with his colleagues Marína Gálisová, Juraj Petrovič, Tomáš Zálešák, Martin Mojžiš and Štefan Hríb.

In the latest podcast Týžden s .těžden, you will also listen to:

  • Why the feeling that there is no one to vote for may not be entirely correct
  • As KDH, she rejected Anna Záborská
  • How talk of rigged elections creates public opinion

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]k.

See also  British Chinese community representative charged by MI5 as CCP agent - BBC News

You may also like

Jeonnam related institutions and basic council members 249…...

Attack in Catatumbo: Petro calls a government delegation...

Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform-Anguang Primary School launched...

Ferguson and Wenger in the Premier League Hall...

One dead, 10 injured in tragic accident in...

Security: Famulari (Pd), collaboration between institutions is needed...

The girls accused a classmate of harassment, he...

Gas deliveries are suspended due to attacks against...

Create the future hand in hand——Written on the...

Controversy between Sala and Occhiuto over the allocation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy