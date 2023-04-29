Week with .week special at Dobr trhu in Bratislava | Company | .a week

18
in a special episode of Týždeň s .těžden, Eugen Korda talks about the events of the last few days with colleagues Martin Mojžiš, Juraj Petrovič, Štefan Hríb and guest Illah von Oijen, co-organizer of Dobré trhu.
In the latest podcast Týžden s .těžden, you will also listen to:
- about the need for understanding and whether it is possible to talk to Robert Fico with understanding,
- about the joint trip of the Czech president and our president to Ukraine,
- whether Zuzana Čaputová should run again for the post of head of state.
