There are many of these Togolese internationals playing abroad to shine again this weekend with their various formations. Relive their performances.

France D2-Feminine

The 16th day of the French D2 was honored this weekend. On Sunday in group B Yzeure Allier Auvergne held in check the leader Saint Etienne 2 goals everywhere. Holder on the blues side, Sama Koudjoukalo was released at the start of the second half of the game. de la Roche/Lyon 1 goal everywhere. The starting Togolese played 60 minutes in this meeting. It should be noted that now Vincent Nogueira’s daughters are 3 points behind leader Lille.

Regional 1

The reginal 1 played this weekend in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte district Yonne league on the 14th day, the leader Stade Auxerrois of the Togolese international Talya Gace atomized ORC Lons le Saunier 12 goals to 0. The Togolese scored a hat-trick in this part. Auxerre now totals 35 points and takes a 4-point lead over its immediate pursuer ALC Longvic.

Bourges Foot 18 and Lucie Gantim being at rest have chosen to gauge themselves in a friendly with the U-15s of their team. On arrival they won 4 goals to 1. While the score was 1 goal everywhere at the break, the former Tempête fc player entered at the start of the second period and changed the course of the match. by scoring twice and delivering an assist.

Regional 2

For the second consecutive time, Nathalie Badaté and Rifela Dogli failing to play with the first team, performed with the reserve against GFCB during the 15th day of the Regional 2. On arrival, Yzeure won 3 goals to 1.

Georgie/D1

Having recently joined Dynamo Sokhum, Fania Donyoh due to travel fatigue followed from the stands the defeat of his club 0 goal against 5 against Samegrelo.

Morocco/Take pro

The pro women’s Botola played its 19th day this weekend, the Fus de Rabat of Odette Gnintegma and Amiratou N’djambara was hung at home by Al Ayoun 1 goal everywhere. Holders the two Togolese disputed the entirety of this meeting. Despite Konou Bertille’s tenure in defense, Ausfazag for his part bit the dust on his own facilities 1 goal against 2 against SCCM.

DRC/Ligue 1

Last Wednesday TP Mazembe corrected Bikira 29 goals to 0. For their third appearance under their new color, the three Togolese crows behaved well. Déborah Elodie Ankou slams a brace while Reine Gaké scored a goal. Assigno Akoko also participated in this celebration by playing the 90 minutes in defense of the club dear to Moïse Katumbi.