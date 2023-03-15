A new issue of your “weekend of our internationals” section with Laba Fodoh, Barcola Bradley and Denkey Kevin are on the front page. Laba and Bradaley shone in their respective clubs by each scoring a goal and delivering an assist. Kevin Denkey, at , meanwhile received a red card.
France
Ligue 1 (J27)
Lille 3-3 Lyon
Bradley Barcola played the entire game. The Franco-Togolese striker scored in the 64e minute and passer at 89e minute. OL is 10e in the ranking.
Brest 1-2 PSG
Lilian Brassier played the entire game as central defender. Brest is 16e in the standings
League 2(J23)
Rodez 3-1 Nimes
Marvin Senaya played the entire game. Rodez is 17e in the standings
National 1 (J24)
Chateauroux 4-2 Concarneau
Gilles Sunu was established and replaced at the 67e minute. Chateaureaux is 10e in the standings
Versailles 1-0 Bastia-Borgo
Gustave Akueson and Matthieu Dossevi were absent. Versailles is first in the standings.
Germany
Bundesliga
Fribourg 2-1 Hoffenheim
Ihlas Building was established and replaced at the 78e minute. The Togolese is out on injury.
Bundesliga 2(J24)
Sankt Pauli 2-1 Greuther Furth
Etienne Amenyido injured was not in the game. Sankt Pauli is 7e in the standings
Hannover 1-1 Hansa Rostock
Hurt, Frederic Ananou was absent. Hansa Rostock is 14e in the ranking.
Spain
Liga (J25)
Cadiz 2-2 Getafe
Djene Dakonam has as usual played the entire game. Getafe is 18e in the standings
Belgium
Pro League (J29)
Sporting Charleroi 0-1 OH Louvain
Joshua Doke did not come out of the substitutes’ bench.
Anderlecht 2-0 Cercle Bruges
Kevin Denkey was established but received a red card in the 90e minute.Circle Bruges is 8e in the standings
As Eupen 4-4 Ostende
Loic Bessilé was replaced at the 55e minute .As Eupen is 14e in the standings
Westerlo 3-1 Courtrai
David Henen was away
Portugal
Liga Sagres (J24)
Paços de Ferreira 1-0 Santa Clara
Kennedy Boateng was absent from the meet .Santa Clara is 18e in the standings
Greece
Super League (J26)
Ionikos 1-0 Asteras Tripolis
Alaixys Romao played the entire match. Ionikos is 12e in the standings
The Netherlands
First Division (J30)
Fc Eindhoven 1-1 Ado The Hague
Amevor Mawuna played the entire game. Fc Eindhoven is 5e in the standings
Suisse
Super League (J24)
Servette 0-1 Lucerne
Klidjè Thibault came into play in the 61e minute. Lucerne is 5e in the standings
United Arab Emirates
Premier League (J19)
Al Wahda 1-3 Al Ain
See Fo-Doh played the entire game. He was a scorer in the 65e minute and passer at 25e minute. Al Ain climbs to 2e place in the ranking
Al Nasr 1-0 Bani Yas
Slap Peniel was established and replaced at the 72e minute. Al Nasr is 12e in the standings