A new issue of your “weekend of our internationals” section with Laba Fodoh, Barcola Bradley and Denkey Kevin are on the front page. Laba and Bradaley shone in their respective clubs by each scoring a goal and delivering an assist. Kevin Denkey, at , meanwhile received a red card.

France

Ligue 1 (J27)

Lille 3-3 Lyon

Bradley Barcola played the entire game. The Franco-Togolese striker scored in the 64e minute and passer at 89e minute. OL is 10e in the ranking.

Brest 1-2 PSG

Lilian Brassier played the entire game as central defender. Brest is 16e in the standings

League 2(J23)

Rodez 3-1 Nimes

Marvin Senaya played the entire game. Rodez is 17e in the standings

National 1 (J24)

Chateauroux 4-2 Concarneau

Gilles Sunu was established and replaced at the 67e minute. Chateaureaux is 10e in the standings

Versailles 1-0 Bastia-Borgo

Gustave Akueson and Matthieu Dossevi were absent. Versailles is first in the standings.

Germany

Bundesliga

Fribourg 2-1 Hoffenheim

Ihlas Building was established and replaced at the 78e minute. The Togolese is out on injury.

Bundesliga 2(J24)

Sankt Pauli 2-1 Greuther Furth

Etienne Amenyido injured was not in the game. Sankt Pauli is 7e in the standings

Hannover 1-1 Hansa Rostock

Hurt, Frederic Ananou was absent. Hansa Rostock is 14e in the ranking.

Spain

Liga (J25)

Cadiz 2-2 Getafe

Djene Dakonam has as usual played the entire game. Getafe is 18e in the standings

Belgium

Pro League (J29)

Sporting Charleroi 0-1 OH Louvain

Joshua Doke did not come out of the substitutes’ bench.

Anderlecht 2-0 Cercle Bruges

Kevin Denkey was established but received a red card in the 90e minute.Circle Bruges is 8e in the standings

As Eupen 4-4 Ostende

Loic Bessilé was replaced at the 55e minute .As Eupen is 14e in the standings

Westerlo 3-1 Courtrai

David Henen was away

Portugal

Liga Sagres (J24)

Paços de Ferreira 1-0 Santa Clara

Kennedy Boateng was absent from the meet .Santa Clara is 18e in the standings

Greece

Super League (J26)

Ionikos 1-0 Asteras Tripolis

Alaixys Romao played the entire match. Ionikos is 12e in the standings

The Netherlands

First Division (J30)

Fc Eindhoven 1-1 Ado The Hague

Amevor Mawuna played the entire game. Fc Eindhoven is 5e in the standings

Suisse

Super League (J24)

Servette 0-1 Lucerne

Klidjè Thibault came into play in the 61e minute. Lucerne is 5e in the standings

United Arab Emirates

Premier League (J19)

Al Wahda 1-3 Al Ain

See Fo-Doh played the entire game. He was a scorer in the 65e minute and passer at 25e minute. Al Ain climbs to 2e place in the ranking

Al Nasr 1-0 Bani Yas

Slap Peniel was established and replaced at the 72e minute. Al Nasr is 12e in the standings