If Odette Gnintegma found the net this weekend, Sama Koudjoukalo took the opportunity to chain a third tenure in a row. Instead, follow the entire performance of Togolese playing abroad.

France D2-FEMALE

In the race for the rise in D1, Strasbourg of the Togolese international Woedikou Mafille loses some strength in the battle. After the draw last weekend, the Alsaciennes concede another draw of one goal everywhere this Sunday against Orléans on the occasion of the 17th day of the French D2 in group A. On the bench from the start kickoff, the former athletic player came into play in the 53rd minute. With this point of draw, Strasbourg totals 35 points and now has 5 points less than the leader Lille and is under threat from third Metz which has 32 units to its credit. In group B, Yzeure Allier Auvergne was beaten by Puy Foot 0 goal against 1. Holder at the start of this meeting, the Togolese Sama Koudjoukalo left in the 66th minute of play.

Regional 2

The fourteenth day of regional 1 was in the spotlight this weekend in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte district Yonne league. The Auxerrois stadium of Talya Gace was held in check this Sunday by As Chatenoy le royal 0 goal everywhere. The Togolese appeared on the playing area in the 46th minute. However in the central-Val de Loire-expensive district league, Bourges Foot 18 of Lucie Gantim beat Saint Denis en Val on green carpet 3 goals to 0. This on the occasion of the fifteenth day. Bourges Foot is the current second on equal points with the leader Tours fc (43 points).

Regional 2

For the third time in a row, Rifela Dogli Afi, failing to play with the first team, evolved this weekend with the reserve in Regional 2. Yzeure Allier Auvergne despite the tenure of the Togolese lost heavily 0 goals against 4.

Morocco Botola

The female pro Botola played this weekend the 20th day. The Fus de Rabat of the Togolese internationals Amiratou N’djambara and Odette Gnintegma beat Mohammedia 2 goals 1. On the bench at the start of the match, Odette Gnintegma will come into play in the second part and scored the goal of the victory of his formation in the 86th. However, Konou Bertille’s Ausf-Assa-zag gave in to Wydad 2 goals against 3. The Togolese played the entirety of this game.

RDC

The last day of the DR Congo women’s championship was played last Tuesday. TP Mazembé corrected Lupopo 6 goals and thus won the championship. Assigno Akoko played the whole game. Reine Gaké, she returned in the second period. This Monday, the Togolese and their formation TP Mazembe start the Provincial Cup.