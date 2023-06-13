Weekend of our internationals: Relive the Togolese season in figures

The various championships are practically at the end. To this end we offer the performances of the season of Togolese playing abroad.

France Women’s D2

Arrival in the summer in Strasbourg from Yzeure, Woedikou Afi Apeafa would have had a lackluster season. To this end, the Togolese injured at the start of the season had her first match of the season on the fourth day of the French women’s D2 against Le Mans, moreover, she had opened her goal account during this meeting. At the end of the 2022-2023 season, the former Athlèta de Lomé striker has a total of 17 matches, including 10 starts in the league and only one match in the Coupe de France for a total of 878 minutes. She has only scored three times this season.

Date Nathalie, she was on a good rise with Tarascon before joining Yzeure Allier Auvergne in January 2023 where she will quickly be removed from the lawns because of a nasty injury. She also had an operation. With Tarascon, the former Ami du Monde midfielder made 8 assists and scored 8 goals in 9 games. However, with Yzeure Allier Auvergne, the Togolese only played three games, including only one start against Marseille on the occasion of the 13th day of French women’s D2, for a total of 107 minutes. His compatriot The same Abidé Koudjoukalo has also played 9 games with the Blues, ie 7 starts for a goal scored in the 53rd minute of the opposition between Yzeure and Nîmes counting for the 15th day of the French women’s D2. The total of minutes played this season by the former player of Friends of the world amounts to 613 minutes. The youngest of the Togolese playing under the colors of the Blues, Dogli Afi Rifela played 6 games for a single tenure, that is a total of 240 minutes and scored only one goal during the 22nd day against Toulouse.

Regional 1

The Togolese international Talya Gace achieved a season that does not say its name. With a time shared between the infirmary and the lawn, the Togolese was able to take advantage of the time she had to play. So in the league, she played 10 games and scored 11 goals. In the cup, she played only three games and scored 5 goals. This makes a total of 13 matches in all competitions for a total of 16 goals scored, an average of 1.23 goals per match.

Regional 1 & 2

For his first experience outside Togo, Lucie Gantim evolved this season under the colors of Bourges Foot-18. It was shared between Regional 1 and Regional 2. And if we count the number of matches played in Regional 1, Regional 2 and cups by the former Storm player, there are 19 matches for a total of 23 goals scored .

Morocco Botola pro female

Amiratou N’djambara would undoubtedly be the best Togolese playing abroad this season. The former FSA player has in 30 games played with Fus de Rabat scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists. Odette Gnintegma for her part was slow to make her debut with Fus de Rabat due to an injury. All the same she played 22 games, scored 3 goals and delivered 2 assists.

As for Konou Bertille, she started the season in Moroccan D2 where she played 10 championship games and 2 cup games before joining Ausfaz in Botola pro women with which she delivered 2 assists.

D2 Marocaine

Constance Adjikou in 20 games with RS Berkane had 11 starts and delivered 3 assists.