Home » Weekend of our internationals: Simon Gbegnon scorer, Samsondin double passer
News

Weekend of our internationals: Simon Gbegnon scorer, Samsondin double passer

by admin
Weekend of our internationals: Simon Gbegnon scorer, Samsondin double passer

France

League 1 (J33)

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon

Bradley Barcola was established and replaced at the 74e minute. He was replaced at the 74e minute of play. Lyon is 7e in the standings

Rennes 4-2 Angers

Lorenz Assignon came into play in the 86e minute. Reindeer is 6e in the standings

Brest 2-0 Nantes

Lilian Brassier played the entire game with Brest, which is 14the place

League 2 (J33)

Rodez 1-1 St Etienne

Marvin Senaya started the game before being substituted in the 83e minute. Kevin Boma was absent. Rodez is 12e in the ranking.

Valencia 0-2 Bordeaux

Floyd Ayite came into play in the 62e minute. Valenciennes is 15e in the standings

National 1 (J31)

Cholet 1-2 Sedan

Simon Gbegnon tenured, scored Cholet’s only goal during the game. Cholet is 10e in the standings

Spain

League (J33)

Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo

Djene Dakonam played the entire game. Getafe is 18e in the standings

Germany

Bundesliga (J30)

Leipzig 1-0 Hoffenheim

Ihlas Building was established and replaced at the 81e minute.Hoffenheim est 14e in the standings

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Augsburg

Faride Alidou came into play at the 81e minute unity est 9e in the standings

Belgium

Pro League (Play-offs)

Cercle Brugge 0-0 Standard Liege

Kevin Denkey came into play at the 70e minute. Cercle Bruges ranks 4e des play-offs

Portugal

Liga Sagres

Estoril 3-0 Santa Clara

Kennedy Boateng played the entire match with Santa Clara. The club is last in the standings

The Netherlands

First Division (J35)

FC Eindhoven 2-0 Utrecht II

See also  Families located near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano were evacuated

Amevor Mawuna played the entire game.Fc Eindhoven is 7e in the standings

Slovenia

SNL (J34)

Radomlje 2-1 Olimpija Ljubljana

Samsondin Gold came into play at the 46e minute, was twice a setter for Radomjle’s two goals

Serbia

Super Liga (Relegation Phase/J3)

Javor 0-0 Mladost Novi Sad

Emmanuel Hackmann played the entire game. The club is last in the relegation phase.

You may also like

“First Friday”: Long evening of shopping in Essen-Werden

Edict Antonio Mario Murillo and Ana Joaquina Murillo...

Traveling on the same journey: “May Day” passenger...

Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook...

»The Habeck-Graichen swamp must be completely drained«

They find lifeless an elderly person in a...

Minibus crashed into a power pole in Balikesir...

March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization...

77% of Colombians admire the company they work...

Dishonourable!..

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy