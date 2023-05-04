France

League 1 (J33)

Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon

Bradley Barcola was established and replaced at the 74e minute. He was replaced at the 74e minute of play. Lyon is 7e in the standings

Rennes 4-2 Angers

Lorenz Assignon came into play in the 86e minute. Reindeer is 6e in the standings

Brest 2-0 Nantes

Lilian Brassier played the entire game with Brest, which is 14the place

League 2 (J33)

Rodez 1-1 St Etienne

Marvin Senaya started the game before being substituted in the 83e minute. Kevin Boma was absent. Rodez is 12e in the ranking.

Valencia 0-2 Bordeaux

Floyd Ayite came into play in the 62e minute. Valenciennes is 15e in the standings

National 1 (J31)

Cholet 1-2 Sedan

Simon Gbegnon tenured, scored Cholet’s only goal during the game. Cholet is 10e in the standings

Spain

League (J33)

Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo

Djene Dakonam played the entire game. Getafe is 18e in the standings

Germany

Bundesliga (J30)

Leipzig 1-0 Hoffenheim

Ihlas Building was established and replaced at the 81e minute.Hoffenheim est 14e in the standings

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Augsburg

Faride Alidou came into play at the 81e minute unity est 9e in the standings

Belgium

Pro League (Play-offs)

Cercle Brugge 0-0 Standard Liege

Kevin Denkey came into play at the 70e minute. Cercle Bruges ranks 4e des play-offs

Portugal

Liga Sagres

Estoril 3-0 Santa Clara

Kennedy Boateng played the entire match with Santa Clara. The club is last in the standings

The Netherlands

First Division (J35)

FC Eindhoven 2-0 Utrecht II

Amevor Mawuna played the entire game.Fc Eindhoven is 7e in the standings

Slovenia

SNL (J34)

Radomlje 2-1 Olimpija Ljubljana

Samsondin Gold came into play at the 46e minute, was twice a setter for Radomjle’s two goals

Serbia

Super Liga (Relegation Phase/J3)

Javor 0-0 Mladost Novi Sad

Emmanuel Hackmann played the entire game. The club is last in the relegation phase.