France
League 1 (J33)
Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon
Bradley Barcola was established and replaced at the 74e minute. He was replaced at the 74e minute of play. Lyon is 7e in the standings
Rennes 4-2 Angers
Lorenz Assignon came into play in the 86e minute. Reindeer is 6e in the standings
Brest 2-0 Nantes
Lilian Brassier played the entire game with Brest, which is 14the place
League 2 (J33)
Rodez 1-1 St Etienne
Marvin Senaya started the game before being substituted in the 83e minute. Kevin Boma was absent. Rodez is 12e in the ranking.
Valencia 0-2 Bordeaux
Floyd Ayite came into play in the 62e minute. Valenciennes is 15e in the standings
National 1 (J31)
Cholet 1-2 Sedan
Simon Gbegnon tenured, scored Cholet’s only goal during the game. Cholet is 10e in the standings
Spain
League (J33)
Getafe 1-0 Celta Vigo
Djene Dakonam played the entire game. Getafe is 18e in the standings
Germany
Bundesliga (J30)
Leipzig 1-0 Hoffenheim
Ihlas Building was established and replaced at the 81e minute.Hoffenheim est 14e in the standings
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Augsburg
Faride Alidou came into play at the 81e minute unity est 9e in the standings
Belgium
Pro League (Play-offs)
Cercle Brugge 0-0 Standard Liege
Kevin Denkey came into play at the 70e minute. Cercle Bruges ranks 4e des play-offs
Portugal
Liga Sagres
Estoril 3-0 Santa Clara
Kennedy Boateng played the entire match with Santa Clara. The club is last in the standings
The Netherlands
First Division (J35)
FC Eindhoven 2-0 Utrecht II
Amevor Mawuna played the entire game.Fc Eindhoven is 7e in the standings
Slovenia
SNL (J34)
Radomlje 2-1 Olimpija Ljubljana
Samsondin Gold came into play at the 46e minute, was twice a setter for Radomjle’s two goals
Serbia
Super Liga (Relegation Phase/J3)
Javor 0-0 Mladost Novi Sad
Emmanuel Hackmann played the entire game. The club is last in the relegation phase.