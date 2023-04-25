Home » Weekend of our internationals: Togolese champions in the DRC
Weekend of our internationals: Togolese champions in the DRC

It’s not a good enough weekend for the Togolese playing abroad. Instead, follow their performance.

D2-French

The nineteenth day of the French women’s D2 was disputed this weekend. In group A, RC Strasbourg of the Togolese international Woedikou Mafille was held in check 1 goal everywhere by Nantes. The former Athlete FC Lomé striker entered the game in the 78th in place of Pauline Dechilly. In group B, Albi Marsac Tarn Football pinned Yzeure Allier Auvergne 1 goal to 0. Holder on the Blues side, Sama Koutoukalo was replaced in the 57th. Rifela Dogli for her part walked on the pitch in the 72nd minute.

RD Congo

On Sunday, TP Mazembé beat DCMP Bikira 5 goals to 0. This was on the last day of the Haut-Katanga provincial football championship. Only the Togolese Reine Gake and Assignon Akoko played this match. It should be noted that the crows are crowned champions of the province of Haut-Katanga.

