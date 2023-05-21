Weekly economic review: China’s economic data released, unemployment rate hits new high | Ukraine crisis | Putin | Douyin

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 21, 2023]China’s economic data released in April showed some improvement, but it was far from expectations, and the unemployment rate hit a record high; Beijing mediated the Ukraine crisis, and Putin fired missiles in succession; Montana signed a law , Douyin will be banned from New Year’s Day next year; Zhao Xin’s time: What are you doing after returning to forestry and farming.

Opening remarks: Unemployment hits record high

Hello, viewers and friends, welcome to the weekly economic review program. I am Dongfang.

On Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics announced economic data for April. Retail sales, industrial output, and fixed asset investment all failed to meet economists’ expectations, and the real estate industry continued to weaken. The most worrisome of these is youth unemployment. Chinese people aged 16 to 24 have an unemployment rate of 20.4%, which is the highest level since the youth unemployment rate began to be recorded. These data show that the momentum of China‘s economic development has slowed down, and there has been no strong rebound after the end of the epidemic prevention, and there will be no situation in which the global economic recovery and growth were promoted during the financial crisis in 2008.

So far, the driving force behind China‘s domestic economic recovery is mainly pent-up demand for tourism, eating out, and other services. Of course, it is also good. It is domestic demand, but economists are skeptical about how strong this rebound will be . China‘s economic development is unbalanced, the income gap between urban and rural areas is widening, local government debt is high, the real estate market bubble is being squeezed, and the aging population is accelerating.

It is the job market that worries economists the most because it is the determinant of consumer confidence and the foundation of domestic demand. Young people should have the most growth in the job market, and the youth unemployment rate has been two to three times higher than the average unemployment rate. In the past two years, the youth unemployment rate has not fallen below 15 percentage points. The data.

Last month, the National Bureau of Statistics announced the GDP growth data for the first quarter, with an annual growth rate of 4.5%. This has encouraged many Wall Street investment banks, and they have raised their forecasts for China‘s economic growth this year. 6%, now seeing the April economic data, investors are a little bit tingling.

Ding Lu, chief China economist at Nomura Securities, told clients on Tuesday that there is a “rising risk of a downward spiral” in the Chinese economy, with business activity cooling, unemployment rising, prices unsupported, interest rates falling and the yuan depreciating.

Trends in the investment market can also provide a pulse on China’s economy. In November last year, Wall Street stocks plummeted, losing 80 billion U.S. dollars. This is the so-called top 20 market. One counts one by one, all of them are dismounted, and the Tuanpai is wiped out. Investors see it and put oil on their feet. In February of this year, Chinese concept stocks rebounded strongly because the CCP chose to prevent the epidemic. The peak of the epidemic passed, and a strong recovery was expected. However, by April, Chinese concept stocks plummeted again, and this time hundreds of billions of dollars were evaporated.

Economic data for April released this week proved that investors were right. Many analysts and economists believe that Beijing will introduce stimulus policies, which may further loosen credit, lower interest rates, increase budgetary investment, etc., and some experts believe that the CCP is running out of tools. These are all sequelae of past stimulus policies, and China will fall into the middle-income trap and cannot extricate itself.

This opening statement is not an economist, but this opening statement believes that the driving force behind China‘s economic downturn is that the Xi Jinping government is too effective, too obsessed with the CCP’s dictatorial rule, and wants to be prosperous together, want the company to be surnamed the party, and want to equip capital. Traffic lights, Xi Jinping’s so-called Chinese dream, is to revive the Communist Party’s dictatorial dream, rising from the east to falling from the west, a once-in-a-century opportunity. If this continues, the Chinese economy will only continue to go down this one-way street.

Xi Jinping wants to compare himself with Mao Zedong. At that time, Mao Zedong said that he was Qin Shihuang plus Marx. Today, Chairman Xi is even worse than that. He wants Qin Shihuang plus Marx to increase data and technology. This is the main driving force behind China‘s economic downturn. This is the opening statement for today.