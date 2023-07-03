Home » Weekly market traders under pressure: CDU calls for help from the Senate > – News
News

Weekly market traders under pressure: CDU calls for help from the Senate > – News

by admin
Weekly market traders under pressure: CDU calls for help from the Senate > – News

Status: 07/03/2023 07:29 a.m

There are 60 weekly markets in Hamburg. However, many market suppliers not only have to contend with inflation and price increases, but also with more and more bureaucratic requirements. The CDU is now calling on the Senate to critically review and, if possible, abolish specifications.

Weekly markets are not only important for shopping, they are also meeting places for many people in the districts. In addition, for many, the personal relationship with the market trader and conversations with them are just as important as the abundance of products and their regional origin.

Always new regulations

While there used to be an average of two to three new regulations per year, this year alone there have already been six new regulations: for example, specifications for the packaging regulation, proof of deposit or the obligation to use tamper-proof cash registers. From 2024, the toll fee for smaller vans will also be added. So far, it only applied to trucks over 7.5 tons, but now vehicles over 3.5 tons will also have to pay.

Many market traders give up

A number of traders speak of bureaucracy madness. Many give up, successors are often not found. Most regulations do not come from the city, but are EU or federal regulations. But even in these cases, Hamburg should stand up for the market traders, the CDU demands. In the next citizenship meeting, she therefore submits the application “Save Hamburg’s weekly markets”. According to the parliamentary group, it should also be examined how the Senate can use targeted funding options to stop the weekly markets from dying slowly.

See also  49th week of May: Ten days of folk festival in Osnabrück | > - News - Lower Saxony

Ideas for the weekly market in Hamm

There is a positive example in the district of Hamburg-Mitte, where the concept of “weekly markets of the future” was developed two years ago. One result of this is the evening market in Hamm. After a successful trial phase, it now takes place every Tuesday and Friday until the early evening. Other ideas included music at the market, a rental system for cargo bikes on market days, or vending machines that traders stock with their products – for days when there is no market.

Further information

The electricity has increased many times over for the dealers in Hamburg. In some districts it is particularly expensive. (05/26/2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/03/2023 | 08:00 a.m

You may also like

President Nayib Bukele obtains 93% approval, according to...

Pereira Evolves, has a complete list to the...

Airline Stocks Soar as Summer Travel Season Begins

Major fire on farm in Velen keeps fire...

Fatal Collision Between Vehicle and Pedestrian on I-10...

Creativity is key in electoral campaign

Mocoa – Neiva, with more claims

Employee attacked at curfew in local in Traiskirchen

Final works are executed in the new market...

ideology bordered on the absurd

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy