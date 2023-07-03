Weekly market traders under pressure: CDU calls for help from the Senate > – News

Status: 07/03/2023 07:29 a.m

There are 60 weekly markets in Hamburg. However, many market suppliers not only have to contend with inflation and price increases, but also with more and more bureaucratic requirements. The CDU is now calling on the Senate to critically review and, if possible, abolish specifications.

Weekly markets are not only important for shopping, they are also meeting places for many people in the districts. In addition, for many, the personal relationship with the market trader and conversations with them are just as important as the abundance of products and their regional origin.

Always new regulations

While there used to be an average of two to three new regulations per year, this year alone there have already been six new regulations: for example, specifications for the packaging regulation, proof of deposit or the obligation to use tamper-proof cash registers. From 2024, the toll fee for smaller vans will also be added. So far, it only applied to trucks over 7.5 tons, but now vehicles over 3.5 tons will also have to pay.

Many market traders give up

A number of traders speak of bureaucracy madness. Many give up, successors are often not found. Most regulations do not come from the city, but are EU or federal regulations. But even in these cases, Hamburg should stand up for the market traders, the CDU demands. In the next citizenship meeting, she therefore submits the application “Save Hamburg’s weekly markets”. According to the parliamentary group, it should also be examined how the Senate can use targeted funding options to stop the weekly markets from dying slowly.

Ideas for the weekly market in Hamm

There is a positive example in the district of Hamburg-Mitte, where the concept of “weekly markets of the future” was developed two years ago. One result of this is the evening market in Hamm. After a successful trial phase, it now takes place every Tuesday and Friday until the early evening. Other ideas included music at the market, a rental system for cargo bikes on market days, or vending machines that traders stock with their products – for days when there is no market.

