Hespress – Sukaina Al Sadeghi

The repercussions of the results of the eligibility contest for access to the legal profession continue, which has been a point of contention between the Ministry and the bodies representing lawyers since its organization was announced, and the accompanying campaigns questioning its integrity and transparency, while the “failers” are still calling for an investigation to be opened in the matter.

Minister of Justice Abdel Latif Wehbe confirmed that the ministry announced the opening of nominations to pass the eligibility exam to practice the legal profession for the year 2022, highlighting that 70,947 candidates were called to pass this exam, of whom 48,577 candidates attended in the first article, and in the second article 48,222 candidates, with an attendance rate of about 68.8 percent. .

Wehbe explained, in an answer to a parliamentary question about the fairness of this match, obtained by Hespress, that the exam was organized in 55 centers distributed over fifteen cities, adding that the process of guarding the candidates was assigned to 4,168 employees, and that thirteen cases of fraud were recorded in all The centers, nine of which are in the morning class and four in the evening class, have taken the necessary administrative measures against those concerned, and have been prevented from completing the exam.

He highlighted that the process of tracking the examination procedures was supervised by a specific impartial committee according to the decision of the Minister of Justice.

With regard to the complaints and grievances raised regarding these results, the government official adds an answer to the question of the movement team. The ministry opened the door to reviewing the points obtained by all the candidates wishing to do so, as more than 300 candidates applied, including those who have judicial orders authorizing the inspection of papers. Answering the exam for the candidates and comparing it with the correct answers form held by the Ministry after reviewing it, indicating that all of these complaints were answered, and that the complainants examined the points they obtained, and were actually convinced that the correction process was objective and that the human factor had nothing to do with it.

As for the allegation that there are similar family names and the success of a significant percentage of the children affiliated with justice, Wehbe highlighted that the decision regulating the exam opened the door for nomination to pass it for all those who met the legally required conditions among holders of licenses in law who did not exceed 45 years, adding that the presence of names A similar family is very normal, given the volume of nomination applications amounting to 79,488 applications.

On September 14, 2022, the Ministry of Justice issued a decision that included announcing the opening of nominations to pass the eligibility exam to practice the legal profession for the year 2022. This decision included several developments related to simplifying the administrative procedures necessary to pass the exam, fully adopting digitization in filing nomination files, and approving a system multiple-choice questions (QCM), and the adoption of automated correction instead of human correction that defines differences in evaluation.