Wehbe pledges to confront “public auction brokers” in the new civil procedure law

Today, Tuesday, Abdul Latif Wehbe, Minister of Justice, strongly attacked the public auction procedure followed by the courts and the imbalances in it, considering that brokerage networks control it and rob many citizens of their property at low prices, and pledged to confront these violations that amount to corruption.

Wehbe said during the presentation of the draft law on civil procedure before members of the Justice and Legislation Committee in the House of Representatives that the new draft brought amendments to this section, “by conducting a public auction over the Internet and lifting its secrecy at a time when no one knows it.”

The same minister added that “this procedure should be carried out in complete secrecy and announced suddenly to everyone, even to the president of the court, and be viewed via the Internet,” considering that “brokers are the beneficiaries of the various public auctions, and they bribe each other, and the owner of the property is the loser.” He pointed out that “there are specialized networks that control public auctions in a way that limits the transparency of the process and makes it serve their interests.”

The same government official also criticized the setting of exaggerated numbers for real estate and properties that are offered at public auctions in order to serve these networks, adding: “We put a billion dollars for a property whose value does not exceed 100 million, which leads to the withdrawal of the competitors after the long period of the competition and its sessions, and then the brokers enter the The line after lowering the price to win it.”

Wehbe also recorded that the implementation of judicial rulings is one of the biggest problems facing the system, considering that the reporting procedure is “a major problem and challenge,” and that “in court files you find 5 pages and hundreds of pages stating that the defendant did not receive the text of the ruling.”

The minister called for the adoption of personal numbers and electronic addresses for citizens through which notification of the rulings is correct and reliable, in order to avoid the fraud and manipulation that takes place in this process and the loss of citizens’ rights. He continued: “Those who evade notification of the ruling must bear their responsibility, because the plaintiff is informed quickly and the defendant evades.”

Wehbe defended the necessity of adopting the address on the national card because it is approved, and added: “The personal phone has legal status, and therefore the personal number must be specified to communicate with the state,” concluding: “The personal phone number has been approved in the social support project, so why not adopt it to facilitate a lot.” One of the matters, because it is not in the interest of the person seeking the right to continue to complicate the reporting procedure. We must stop this.”

