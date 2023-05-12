Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses Day Celebration Conference and Nursing Skills Competition Award Ceremony- Chinadaily.com

On the afternoon of May 11, Weidu District, Xuchang City held the “5.12” International Nurses’ Day Celebration Conference and Nursing Skills Competition Awards Ceremony. On the occasion of the 112th “5.12 International Nurses’ Day”, I would like to extend my holiday greetings to the nursing workers who are working hard on the nursing front, and express my heartfelt thanks to all people from all walks of life who care about and support nursing work. Winners are awarded trophies and certificates.

The meeting pointed out that nursing workers are the descendants of Nightingale and angels without wings. They work day and night in ordinary jobs, silently dedicate themselves, and practice their original mission of caring for lives and saving lives and healing the wounded with practical actions. It is hoped that the nursing staff will further strengthen the service concept, optimize the service quality, take patient satisfaction as the “ruler” to test the effectiveness of the work, and provide patients with safe, professional, comprehensive and high-quality nursing services. Further strengthen business learning, improve vocational skills, and strive to become an expert in the nursing industry. It is hoped that the vast number of nursing workers will continue to carry forward the noble spirit of respecting life and dedication, fulfill their duties, be prudent to the end, and create a better professional image. (Photo/Li Nianqi)

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]