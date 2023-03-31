So far, Wegovy has only been approved for adults. It may be prescribed in addition to a calorie-reduced diet and more exercise with an initial body mass index of at least 30 kg/m2which is considered obesity (obesity), or in overweight people (BMI 27 to 30 kg/m2), who also have at least one weight-related comorbidity such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or a cardiovascular disease.