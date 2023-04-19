Weightlifting: Europeans; bronze for Zanni in the 73 kg. – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – YEREVAN, APRIL 19 – Extraordinary performance by Mirko Zanni, protagonist of a competition to be framed at the European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia. The 26-year-old blue native of Pordenone, bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the 67 kg and now moved to that of 73 kg, conquers the bronze in the total with 335 kg and the gold in the snatch, with a perfect specialty competition, with three valid trials out of three, the best of which at 155. Numbers that allow him the right to enter the Olympic ranking, in seventh place. For him also three new Italian records.



In the snatch the challenge is open to many contenders: already in group B the Albanian Qerimaj, the Polish Kudlaszyk and the Spanish Sanchez Lopez had shown good numbers, with 150 snatches, 185 clean and jerk and totals of 185. in between Zanni, the Latvian Suharevs, the Georgian Asanidze and the Bulgarian Andreev. The blue enters the competition placing himself in line with the others at 150 kg and then puts in the arrow, taking advantage of his inclination for this specialty; while the opponents stop at 152, he climbs to 153 and then even takes off with 155, a new Italian specialty record. Gold for him, silver for the Latvian Suharevs, bronze for the Bulgarian Andreev.



In the momentum Mirko is the first to get on the platform and immediately puts 175 kg in the bank; The others follow in his wake but then it’s him again who dictates the pace. He is in fact the first of the group to put on the barbell, and to lift, 180 kg, the Italian specialty record; pity then for the third round at 182, where the first part of the turn doesn’t go. The blue finishes seventh in specialties but, thanks to a total of 335 (also an Italian record) he manages to conquer the third place overall, therefore a bronze which is what counts for the medal table The race was won by the Latvian Suharevs, silver to the Spanish Sanchez Lopez. (HANDLE).

