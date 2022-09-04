According to the news from the Weinan City Leading Group Office for Responding to the New Coronavirus Infection Pneumonia Epidemic on September 4, from 0-24:00 on September 3, our city reported 1 new local confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic infections. All reports are from Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Basic situation of the epidemic

Local confirmed case 1: Male, 10 years old, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) by the municipal expert group.

Local asymptomatic infection 1: Female, 56 years old, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group.

Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 33 years old, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group.

Local asymptomatic infection 3: Male, 34 years old, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group.

Local asymptomatic infection 4: Female, 52 years old, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined in designated medical institutions for treatment and medical observation.

In this round of epidemic situation in our city, a total of 80 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia were reported, of which: 38 confirmed cases, namely (1 case in Dali County, 3 cases in Weinan High-tech Zone, 21 cases in Weinan Economic Development Zone, and 9 cases in Linwei District 4 cases in Pucheng County), 42 cases of asymptomatic infections (1 case in Weinan High-tech Zone, 30 cases in Weinan Economic Development Zone, 3 cases in Linwei District, 7 cases in Pucheng County, and 1 case in Tongguan County).

Epidemic situation

Do a good job in tracing the source of the epidemic, and resolutely curb the risk of the spread of the epidemic. As of 7:00 on September 4, the city has now managed and controlled 1,316 people in close contact and 704 people in sub-close contact, and all corresponding control measures have been implemented. Risk personnel who have left our city have sent information to the relevant cities for assistance.

Do a good job in nucleic acid testing. On September 3, continue to conduct nucleic acid testing for all employees in Linwei District, Weinan High-tech Zone, and Weinan Economic Development Zone. A total of 1,390 sampling stations have been set up in the three districts, with 2,629 sampling personnel, 9,230 security personnel, and a total of 697,900 samples. All tests have been completed, and 5 positive cases were found, all of which were found in centralized isolation and screening (which have passed the China CDC The Center’s “Infectious Diseases Network Direct Reporting System” reported), and the rest were negative.

Do a good job of classified management and control, continue to implement “stay at home and door-to-door service” in high-risk areas, implement “persons do not leave the area and pick up items at different peaks” in medium-risk areas, and implement “personal protection and avoid gatherings” in low-risk areas prevention and control measures.

Kind tips

During the epidemic period, citizens are requested to closely cooperate with communities (village groups) and relevant departments to complete entry and exit inspections and registrations, and truthfully provide information such as their own and their relatives’ itinerary records, physical conditions, etc.; consciously do not believe or spread rumors, and consciously resist the publication and dissemination of false information , to build a tight line of defense for group prevention and group control and group prevention and group governance.

The 48-character code for virus prevention: be vigilant and not take it lightly. Go out less, gather less. Wash your hands frequently and ventilate frequently. Wear a mask and be hygienic. Sneeze, cover your mouth and nose. After sneezing, rub your eyes carefully. If you have symptoms, seek medical attention. Don’t panic, don’t spread rumors.

Source: Weinan City Leading Group Office for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic