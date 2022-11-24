WEIRD. At 3 pm on Tuesday 22 November, relatives and friends gathered around her husband Felice and children Marilena and Paolo to say their last goodbyes in church to Rosina Bonino, known by many of the locals as the owner of a historic toy shop in the village, the Toys Bellis in via Piemonte. Rosina Bonino died at the age of 88 on the evening of the 19th. She was hospitalized in Ivrea hospital, where she was after a short illness. Only last month she had celebrated 65 years of marriage in church with her husband Felice Bellis, former president of Soms, on her anniversary day. Despite her advanced age and the commitment of the last five years, with her daughter Marilena, alongside her husband Felice, confined to a wheelchair, Rosina Bonino had stubbornly wanted to keep the toy shop open which she managed for several decades and which will now probably be closed and, with it, an important page in the history of the small business of Strambino will be closed.