Weiz: racing cyclist collided with a van

A 66-year-old from the Weiz district was riding her racing bike on a slightly sloping municipal road on Tuesday when a 36-year-old Frenchman reversed from a driveway onto the municipal road. The cyclist hit the van and fell. Although the woman was wearing a helmet, she sustained serious injuries. After the first aid, she was brought to the LKH Graz by the rescue helicopter. The driver of the van was unharmed, as was his 15-year-old son and passenger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

