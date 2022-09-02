Home News “Welcome Alessandra Agata Pia”, this is how the first baby girl in Italy was born from a transplanted uterus
Alessandra Agata Pia is the first child born in Italy from a transplanted uterus. We went to the Cannizzaro hospital where she was born her baby, in the thirty-fourth week for a weight of 1725 grams. “A miracle of life, uterus transplantation is aimed at creating, unlike other types of transplants”, explains prof. Pierfrancesco Veroux. Professor Paolo Scollo is the director of the obstetrics and gynecology department of the Cannizzaro hospital: “The uterus was donated by a deceased woman, in the middle of the pandemic we carried out the transplant and today, two years later, we are witnessing the birth of the baby” . The joy of the family members with their father Giovanni who greets his wife Albina for the first time in the Covid area.By Alessandro Puglia

