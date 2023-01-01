Home News Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area
News

Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area

by admin
Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area

Mattia Cecchet is the first born in 2023 in Ulss Dolomiti. It came to light at 3.23 pm at the Feltre hospital. Very happy mom Luisa and dad Nicola di Feltre, who chose to have their baby born with the support of chromotherapy that was donated to the ward a few months ago by a group of kids from a local high school. The boys had decided to invest their prize, won in a competition for legality, in this beautiful initiative.

Francesco Dal Magro was born on January 1st at 4.35 pm on the notes of Ligabue

Shortly afterwards, at 4.35 pm, Francesco was born in Feltre, the second son of father Luca Dal Magro and mother Anna Poletti, who chose to give birth with music therapy. And on the notes of “Certain nights” by Ligabue, Francesco made his first cry.

Pietro Donadon, last born of 2022 at San Martino di Belluno, with mother Ilenia

Still on the subject of birth rates, the last Belluno birth in 2022 also took place at Santa Maria del Prato di Feltre. Noah was in fact born on December 31st at 6.56 pm, to the happiness of his mother Ilenia and his father Dylan di Sedico. At the Belluno midwifery, the last born of 2022 was Pietro, born at 4.17 pm to mother Ilenia and father Giuliano Donadon from Alpago. Congratulations and good life to all.

See also  The GDP of the three provinces and one city in the Yangtze River Delta will exceed 4 trillion in 2021.

You may also like

Meloni government, from pensions to Covid the first...

Chiaverano, New Year’s trial with Sirius bath at...

Balneari against the 25% increase in rents: “The...

Medicine Department without staff, a VAT-registered doctor arrives...

Rubens painting seized in Genoa, Sgarbi intervenes: “The...

Menazzi Moretti: “I’ll tell you how the Mustache...

Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the...

Zhang Wenhong: China’s infection rate will reach 80%,...

Viminale, in 2022 over 100 thousand migrants landed...

It is rumored that the internal meeting of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy