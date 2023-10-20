Welcome New Developments of Higher Quality and Higher Level in the Joint Construction of the “Belt and Road”: President Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech Sets the Stage for Future Cooperation

achieve common development.” President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum received wide attention and positive feedback from both domestic and international audiences.

President Xi Jinping emphasized China‘s willingness to deepen cooperative partnerships with all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. He expressed the importance of promoting high-quality development and making continuous efforts to modernize countries around the world. The eight actions of the Belt and Road Initiative, announced by President Xi, resonated strongly with the audience and are expected to bring about new developments in the joint construction of the initiative.

The achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past 10 years were highlighted by President Xi Jinping. The initiative has become a popular international project and the largest cooperation platform, gaining recognition from the international community. President Xi’s references to the Port of Piraeus in Greece and the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia showcased the positive impact of the initiative on regional development, trade, and livelihood improvement.

The joint construction of the Belt and Road is seen as a practical path towards a community with a shared future. The initiative has proven that it can transcend ideological differences, social systems, geographical interests, and development gaps. Ou Xiaoli, secretary-general of the “Belt and Road” High-Quality Development Academic Forum, emphasized that the initiative provides a practical solution for global cooperation and sustainable development.

President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech also highlighted the valuable experience gained from the joint construction of the Belt and Road. He emphasized the importance of cooperation in overcoming challenges, as demonstrated by China‘s support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative can also contribute to economic and environmental sustainability in developing countries, according to United Nations Secretary-General Guterres.

The keynote speech received positive feedback from the audience, who expressed their belief in the shared benefits and cooperation emphasized by President Xi Jinping. The speech left a deep impression, with expectations of increased cooperation in various sectors, such as trade, tourism, and infrastructure.

President Xi Jinping’s commitment to promoting high-quality development, opening up, and joint construction of the Belt and Road has injected confidence and vitality into the world economy, according to Tao Kuangchun, chairman of KPMG China and Asia Pacific.

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of modernization through peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity. He highlighted China‘s willingness to work with other countries, including developing countries, to achieve modernization on a global scale.

Overall, President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum set the stage for higher-quality and higher-level developments in the joint construction of the initiative. The speech generated strong synergy among participants and provided guidance for realizing the modernization of countries worldwide.

