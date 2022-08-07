August 8, 2022, is China‘s 14th “National Fitness Day”. On August 7th, in order to welcome the arrival of the 14th “National Fitness Day” in the country, guide the people of the city to participate in sports and fitness, and help the construction of “Healthy Shaanxi”, “Celebrating National Fitness Day • Xi’an National Fitness Month Launching Ceremony” was held in Xi’an Construction Technology It was held in the gymnasium of Yanta Campus of the University. At the launching ceremony, the representatives of the city’s social sports instructors issued a scientific and civilized fitness initiative to the city’s social sports instructors and the general public.



Liu Gang, deputy director of Xi’an Sports Bureau, delivered a speech at the launching ceremony.

National fitness is an important connotation of achieving national health and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. In recent years, our city has seized the important historical opportunity of hosting the “14th National Games”, implemented the National Games-Benefiting Project in depth, and incorporated national fitness as a strategic project related to people’s well-being, and incorporated it into the overall layout of the “Five-in-One” and the “Four-in-One” plan. Comprehensive” strategic layout and overall planning, and make every effort to promote. The national fitness project has been widely implemented, and a number of high-level sports venues and fitness parks have been built, realizing the full coverage of the city’s administrative villages and communities. A series of “Belt and Road” boutique sports events such as China Taekwondo Open, brand events represented by community games, national fitness conference, and “Dancing Chang’an” fitness skills competition are deeply loved by the masses. The city holds various forms of national fitness activities every year. 600 items (times) to promote the vigorous development of national fitness activities; 29 national fitness monitoring sites, nearly 200 sports social groups, more than 1,900 sports morning and evening practice points, and nearly 30,000 social sports instructors in the city are guiding the masses to scientifically Fitness has played a significant role in promoting the deep integration of national fitness and national health.

On the morning of August 7th, the “Celebration of National Fitness Day • Xi’an National Fitness Month Launch Ceremony” was sponsored by the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, Xi’an Municipal Sports Bureau, the Working Committee of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Organization, Xi’an Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Xi’an Undertook by the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, and co-organized by Beilin District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Xi’an Social Sports Guidance Center, and Xi’an Wushu Association. At the launching ceremony, the city’s outstanding boxers and boxers performed the traditional martial arts “Red Boxing Performance”, the city’s primary school students performed “Twenty-Four Taijiquan” performances, and the wonderful martial arts teams from all districts, counties, enterprises and institutions in the city. The martial arts competition won warm applause from the audience. Subsequently, the representative of the city’s social sports instructors issued an initiative, “Establish a new concept of fitness, guide the masses to exercise scientifically, gain health in exercise, and experience happiness. Cultivate good habits of fitness, drive the masses to adhere to fitness, and develop a good fitness love and fitness. Habits. Promote good methods of fitness, publicize and popularize fitness knowledge, and promote appropriate and gradual fitness methods. Strive to be a civilized and good citizen, abide by national laws and regulations, take care of fitness facilities, and consciously maintain public fitness order. Let us take action, exercise scientifically, Civilized fitness, with a good mental outlook, build a beautiful and happy home together.”



Liu Yongqiang, Vice Chairman and Office Director of Xi’an Wushu Association

Zhao Youbin, vice chairman of Xi’an Wushu Association and successor of Yang-style Taijiquan

In an interview with reporters, the relevant person in charge of Xi’an Municipal Sports Bureau said, “I hope that through today’s launching ceremony, more people in the city will be motivated and have fun, and actively participate in the upsurge of national fitness, so as to build a ‘healthy Shaanxi’. Make a contribution!” Tian Suhui, chairman of Xi’an Wushu Association, also said that during the National Fitness Month, sports departments at all levels in the city will organize more than 100 national fitness activities with various forms and rich contents. As traditional martial arts, Taijiquan and other projects that are popular among the masses, it is very suitable for people of all ages to participate and practice. Do a good job in the promotion and popularization of martial arts, and welcome more public attention and participation.



Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Xie Wei, Video Reporter