Welcome to Daqing | For the people’s longing for a better life_Domestic Channels_News Center_Yangtze River Network_cjn.cn

Original title: For the people’s yearning for a better life

Written at the 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference

On the occasion of the opening of the first Heilongjiang Cultural Tourism High-quality Development Forum (middle)

Click on the picture to watch the video

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The people’s yearning for a better life is our goal.”

Li Shifeng, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, has repeatedly clarified that Daqing has a clear-cut attitude of “running tourism development, developing industries, and serving the people” and has not changed its original intention. It is to use the momentum of tourism development to promote industrial transformation, improve the city’s energy level, and enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. feel.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the residual heat has not subsided. During the small holiday, our city held a variety of cultural and tourism activities, taking advantage of the “dongfeng” to welcome the tourism development event, attracting many tourists to come and play.

Click on the picture to watch the video

Refreshing night tour experience, camping carnival, bicycle tour, immersive experience, cultural tourism, red research, leisure picking, outdoor expansion, etc. promote the continuous heating up of Daqing’s tourism market.

At the scene of these activities, what we saw were the smiling faces of thousands of people, and what we saw was the happiness brought to the people by the grand travel and development event. It reflected the municipal party committee and the government’s yearning for a better life for the people, and they seized the day and night, and the blueprint became reality again and again. practice.

1

our travel

national pride

Li Ming, Li Zhiyong, Bao Hongbo, Liu Xuebo, Wang Hongwei, and Dai Zhiming are all natives of Daqing. They are called “old boys” by outsiders because of their relationship with racing cars. They often represent Daqing in racing competitions inside and outside the province.

Click on the picture to watch the video

Celebrating the grand event of travel and development, everyone is the host and propagandist, and every Daqing person is very proud that this grand event will be held in his hometown.

The 6 of them made a unanimous decision a few months ago: “Just as Daqing is celebrating the grand tourism event, we decided to go out as long as there is a competition, take advantage of the opportunities around us, actively promote our hometown, introduce Daqing, and strive to be a good ‘tourist’. Fa’ propagandist. Invite friends from other places to come to Daqing for a walk and sit down.” Li Ming expressed his heart on behalf of the “old boys”.

Click on the picture to watch the video

At 8:00 on June 21, Line 1 of the “Travel Development Bus Line” of the Municipal Transportation Investment Bus Company departed from the Iron Man Wang Jinxi Memorial Hall. Free rides, air-conditioning throughout, and a check-in view along the way… Sitting in the car, the passengers’ faces are filled with happy smiles.

Smiling faces and thumbs-ups “show” the joy and pride of Daqing people as the “host”.

Looking back on September 2, 2021, when Daqing “takes over” Tourism Development, many people are asking, “What is the Tourism Development Conference? Does it have much to do with our people?”

Today, it has become the voice of all Daqing people to look forward to the early convening of this event of benefiting the people. The whole city join hands shoulder to shoulder, heart to travel, and go to the beautiful appointment together. They shouted in unison: “Welcome to Daqing” and “Come on, Daqing to the future”.

2

our travel

national holiday

Follow the rhythm of travel and experience full happiness.

At the end of July last year, just after the completion of the Daqing Cultural Center, it attracted many young parents with their children to “check in”. People who took pictures in front of the landscape sketches of mammoths, big-horned deer, and wild rhinos were all smiling.

This year, the Daqing All-Foreign Tourism Service Center, which was just completed during the “May 1st” period, has also become a “check-in place” for many citizens, and the venue is full.

There are also Xinchao Lake, Ming Lake, Liming Lake, Rand Lake, Times Square, “Hundred Gardens”, waterfront greenways, etc. Many tourism development projects have become lively as soon as they are completed, becoming a place for leisure, entertainment, and fitness for the whole people. good place to go.

Click on the picture to watch the video

Follow the rhythm of the activity and experience full happiness.

Where is the best perspective to see the city scenery of Daqing? The answer is the waterfront greenway. After it was completed and put into use last year, it has become a flowing landscape, a good place for citizens to relax after tea and dinner, and an ideal place for Daqing people to “receive” relatives and friends from other places. There have also been eye-catching activities such as the general mobilization of Daqing workers’ bicycle rides, and a thousand people’s brisk walks to welcome the travel.

On June 3, Longfeng Wetland Park was very lively. On the opening day of the camping carnival, tens of thousands of people participated in it. Now, people from all over the world are rushing to Daqing to camp.

The first city carnival, the 5th China Linyuan Ecological Town Mountain Bike Race in 2023, “Land and enterprises hand in hand to welcome you to the charming west city waiting for you” and commemorating the 100th anniversary of the iron man’s birth. Thousands of people around the lake, Daqing’s first cultural tourism fair City activities, sports, cultural and creative activities for college students, etc. Every event has a common characteristic: there are many people and the scene is very lively.

The grand event is just around the corner, and the atmosphere of Daqing’s tourism development is full. From cities to rural areas, from departments to venues, from street communities to towns and villages, from online to offline, from east to west, from south to north, travel development Activities “noisy” non-stop.

Welcome to the grand event and go to the carnival together. “Our trip has become a national festival.”

3

our travel

happiness for all

From the core task of firmly grasping the transformation and development of resource-based cities and high-quality development, further enriching and improving the construction of the “three cities”, striving to be the vanguard of the transformation of resource-based cities, and promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Daqing. Concentrate on, work hard, and work hard, what we want is to seek happiness for the people.

From the tourism industry to the cultural tourism industry, and then to Daqing is actively building a “1+3+5” modern industrial system: “one basic support” for oil and gas mining, “three advantageous sectors” for oil head and chemical tailings, automotive equipment, and food processing , digital economy, bio-economy, new materials, new energy, and artificial intelligence “five strategic emerging industries”, what is needed is to speed up the sonorous steps of Daqing’s transformation and revitalization, and seek happiness for the people.

From urban streets, lakes, squares to parks, old residential areas, etc., the transformation and upgrading is to improve the appearance of the city and seek happiness for the people.

Chai Wei, deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism, said: “After reintegrating Daqing’s wetlands, lakes, oil culture, and hot spring resources, it has brought about some camping and immersive experiences. The tourism products have been enriched, which is more suitable for the consumption needs of the common people.” Satisfying the needs of the common people is to seek happiness for the common people.

Daqing is a city of heroes, vitality, hope, employment and living. The travel and development event is waving to you and me, and Daqing people are welcoming guests and friends from all over the world with open arms, and jointly continue “our travel and development, the happiness of the whole people”.

Video image source/ Xinhuanet, Daqing Radio and Television Station, Micro Daqing, Daqing Racing Town, etc.

Reporter Li Huicheng

[Trainee editor: Dai Jingyi]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

